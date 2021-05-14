Surgical Drains Market Development – Global Forecast 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the surgical drains market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness programs globally.

• Based on product, the market is segmented into accessories and surgical drainage systems. The surgical drainage systems segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the growing volume of high-risk surgical procedures and the benefits associated with surgical drainage systems, such as accurate measurement of drainage, lowering bacterial levels, and effective in closing wound edges.

• Based on type, the surgical drains market is segmented into active drains and passive drains. The active drains segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages offered by active drains, such as efficient fluid removal and prevention from bacterial infection are supporting the growth of this market.

• Based on application, the surgical drains market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics/gynecology surgery, and other surgeries. The cardiac and thoracic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is attributed to the large number of thoracic & cardiovascular surgeries performed across the globe owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Among the four regional segments covered in the surgical drains market—North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW), Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for advanced wound care and surgical care products in several Asian countries, rising geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic as well as diabetic wounds, and focus of major players on enhancing their presence in this region are some of the key factors driving the growth of the surgical drains market in Asia.

Some of the top companies in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Stryker (US), and Cook Medical (US).

The surgical drains market is highly competitive with several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), C.R. Bard (US), Redax (Italy), Ethicon (US), Stryker (US), Romsons (India), Medtronic (Ireland), Medline Industries (US), Cook Medical (US), Poly Medicure (India), Zimmer Biomet (Indiana), Global Medikit (India), Degania Silicone (Israel), Aspen Surgical (US), National Surgical (Australia), Axiom Medical (US), Péters Surgical (France), Ningbo Luke medical China), Goharshafa (Iran), ARMSTRONG MEDICAL (UK), Angiplast (India), CHIMED (Italy), and pfm medical (Germany).

