Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments 2028

The global Healthcare Fraud Detection market study, with both top-down and bottom-up approaches, calculates the market size of the market as well as forecast the status of various industries in the entire market. The projection of the market has been presented both in terms of value and volume.

The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – Segmentation

The healthcare fraud detection market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Component

Services

Software

Delivery Model

On-premise delivery models

On-demand delivery models

Type

Predictive analytics

Descriptive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Application

Insurance claims review

Payment integrity

End User

Private insurance payers

Government agencies

Employers

Others

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the leading firms operating in healthcare fraud detection market include Optum, Verscend Technologies, Inc., DXC, Northrop Grumman, Fair Isaac Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, LexisNexis, SAS Institute Inc., Pondera, Conduent, Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., CGI Group Inc., Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and others.

In August 2018, Verscend Technologies, a portfolio firm of Veritas Capital, purchased Cotiviti Holdings Inc, a payment accuracy and analytics-driven solution-provider primarily focused on healthcare industry. Together the two companies are operating under Cotiviti name, and are reinforced with novel capabilities across risk, payment, quality, and the combination of financial and clinical data, helping them in creating differentiated value for clients.

In June 2018, another leading player in healthcare fraud detection market, SCIO Health Analytics, got certified for Veeva CRM MyInsights. Using its Patient Personas and advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities, SCIO can offer actionable insights on patient risks, impact-ability, as well can profile the diverse patients treated within a site of care.

The market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

