Global Market For Soya Flour Has Been Proliferating At A Boisterous Pace Owing To The Paradigm Shift In Consumer Preference For Gluten-Free Products 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Soya Flour Market the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Demand for Gluten-Free Products Underpinning Gains in Soya Flour Market

The global market for soya flour has been proliferating at a boisterous pace owing to the paradigm shift in consumer preference for gluten-free products. As gluten-free products are healthy substitutes to many cholesterol-heavy products, and hence, patients with cardiovascular diseases are increasingly adopting the former. Additional, several manufacturers have been utilizing diverse forms of soya flour in a wide range of alternatives for meat, dairy, and baked goods, which is also likely to fuel growth in soya flour market.

Rising Demand from Food Industry Creating Opportunities

As soya is a pivotal and vegan source of healthy oil and protein, soya flour is increasingly witnessing adoption in a wide range of food item, owing to its ability to improve the nutritional value. This growing uptake of soya flour can be attributed to its unique and high-in-demand properties, such as enhanced water-absorption ability and high solubility. Furthermore, owing to soya flour’s several health benefits, it has been recently recognized by food scientists and medical practitioners. This factor is further likely to pave way for the growth of worldwide soya flour market in upcoming years.

Modified Soya Flour Witnessing Colossal Traction

Modified soya flour has been gaining ground as an impeccable binder in diverse food products and several industrial products. With beneficial properties, such as solubility and absorption abilities, modified soya flour significantly enhances the functional characteristics of the food items it is added to. The accelerating demand for modified soya flour can be attributed to the highly beneficial characteristics of soya flour. In recent time, several other industrial uses of modified soya flour have come to the fore, which in turn is expected to bring more traction to modified soya flour, thereby fueling growth in soya flour market in upcoming years.

Soya Flour Market- Segmentation

By Product Type:

Pea

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

By the end users/application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Personal Care

Others

After reading the report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Market expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

