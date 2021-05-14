COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Devices Market worth $27.29 billion – Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market by Device (High-Impact Products (Ventilators, Patient Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices and Sleep Apnea Devices) and Low-Impact Products (Anesthesia Machines, Defibrillators and Blood Warmers)) and Region – Global Forecast”, the global critical care devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD 37.97 billion in 2020. The critical care devices market is expected to witness a growth of 44.1%.

The market for critical care devices is driven primarily by the increasing number of ICU beds owing to the continuously rising COVID-19 cases, increasing demand for ventilators for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients, and ease of regulatory requirements to facilitate the production of critical care devices. In addition, the development of low-cost ventilators and the expected increase in healthcare budgets offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the critical care devices market. However, disruption of supply chain & logistics due to the rapid spread of coronavirus is likely to challenge the growth of this market.

The ventilators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period;

Based on products, the critical care devices market is segmented into ventilators & supplies, sleep apnea devices, patient monitors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, infusion pumps, defibrillators, anesthesia machines, blood warmers, and other critical care devices supplies. The ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to owing to rapid manufacturing of emergency ventilators, worldwide, and the development of low-cost ventilators.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The critical care devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of specialty infusion pumps, the high number of positive COVID-19 cases & deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global critical care devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Moog Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), among others

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) was the leading player in the infusion pumps segment and accounted for the largest share in 2019.BD is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of infusion pumps. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, enteral pumps, and PCA pumps, under its market-leading brand—Alaris. The company also provides dedicated disposables for its infusion products. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market through continuous innovation and the launch of advanced products. BD continuously focuses on product offerings by enabling its infusion products to be ready for data integration with other allied products. In addition to this, BD focuses on expanding its product portfolio and geographic presence by mergers and acquisitions. In line with this, in April 2017, BD acquired Caesarea Medical Electronics (Israel).

In 2019, the respiratory care monitoring devices segment was dominated by Medtronic, Masimo Corporation, Philips, and Nonin. These companies together dominated the global respiratory care monitoring devices market in 2019. The other players include small and medium-sized local and multinational players providing respiratory monitoring devices. FDA-clearance for the expanded use of non-invasive, vital signs-measuring devices helps market players to aid their revenue growth.