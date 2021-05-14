Women’s Health Care Market worth $17.8 billion by 2024 – Amgen (US) and Eli Lilly and Company (US) are Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Women’s Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The Women’s Healthcare Market growth is largely driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, government initiatives to curb population growth, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, and the growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136585329

The Proila segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, by drug, during the forecast period.

Based on drug, segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the fastest-growing segment of the market. Also, Prolia accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. The increasing demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women is the major factor responsible for the growth of this market segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136585329

Amgen (US) is one of the leading providers of the women’s healthcare market. The company’s sales and marketing activities are greatly focused on the US and Europe. The company provides Prolia and Xgeva for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. These drugs have shown a year-on-year double-digit value gain as well as volume growth, and constitute the largest share of the women’s healthcare market. Amgen’s EVENITY, meant for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, is also in phase 3 of development. It is being developed in collaboration with UCB (Belgium). The company’s high brand recognition and focus on product innovation have helped it to maintain its foothold in the market.

Eli Lilly and Company (US) is one of the leading players in the women’s healthcare market. The company provides EVISTA and FORTEO for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. The company’s vast geographical presence is one of its key strengths and gives the company a competitive advantage over other players. The company operates in around 120 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, with manufacturing units located in 13 countries. The company mainly focuses on product innovation.