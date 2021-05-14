Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

In line with the report published by the experts, the global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market was projected at US$ 3.27 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.54 billion by the completion of the year 2025.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) is a lens which is normally inserted in the eyes. These lenses are pretty operative in treating cataracts or myopia. Pseudophakia IOL is a communal category of IOL. As a whole, this is entrenched at the time of cataract surgical treatment. Doctors take away the hazy crystal-like lens, prior to using this lens. This IOL substitutes the crystal-like lens to deliver a purpose of directing of the light. Additional category of Intraocular Lens (IOL) is a phakic IOL. It is applied on the present lens of natural eye.

Drivers:

Growing occurrence of cataract such as the outcome of a huge sector of elderly persons and increasing circumstances of diabetic retinopathy are the factors motivating the global intraocular lenses market, everywhere the world. Increasing circumstances of impaired vision, gush in the capability of expenditure for healthcare, and rising digit of ophthalmologists are too backing up the market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Monofocal IOL

Multifocal IOL

Toric IOL

Accommodative IOL

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Eye Research Institutes

Some of the important companies for intraocular lens industry are: Fred Hollows Intraocular Laboratory, Care Group, Aurolab, Oculentis GmbH, Ophtec BV, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch + Lomb, Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd., Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL), PhysIOL, STAAR Surgical Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Alcon, Inc., Human Optics AG, Lenstec, Inc., EyeKon Medical, Inc.

By Region the global intraocular lens market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America ruled the market for intraocular lens (IOL) during the past year. It is estimated to preserve its prime place during the course of the forecast. Increasing occurrences of cataract and additional ophthalmic complaints are pushing the development of the area. Furthermore, existence of precise controlling strategies and repayment guidelines for cataract treatments is enhancing the generation of income in the market.

