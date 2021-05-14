Histology and Cytology Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Histology and Cytology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global histology and cytology market is expected to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2025. Histology is the study of normal cells and tissue conducted using a microscope. Histologists possess some special skills that are necessary for processing and staining tissue samples. In short, histologists and histopathologists are two different terms with different roles to perform.

Key Players:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Growth Drivers:

From the commercial perspective, histology and cytology is used in the diagnostic and research procedure. The market trends are determined along with manufacturer’s preference for development of kits and reagents for several clinical applications. Product segment for histology and cytology industry includes kits and reagents, enzymes, stains and dyes. Kits accounted for a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to preferred diagnostic measure for cytology.

Type of Examination Outlook:

Cytology

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Histology

Application Outlook:

Cell Signalling

Clinical Diagnosis

Epigenetics

Sequencing Studies

Molecular diagnostic Studies

End-user Outlook:

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Hospital

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic centers accounted for a higher growth in the past due to rise in number. The segment is projected to continue growing at a higher pace due to increase in number of diagnostic tests and rise in patient pool.

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for histology and cytology industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a dominant position in the global market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in cancer incidences and increase in government spending. Asia-Pacific’s market witnesses a higher growth in the forecast period due to economic development and rise in number of multi-specialty hospitals. Rise in foreign investments is another factor responsible for the market growth during the forecast period.

