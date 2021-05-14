ICT Investment in Government Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Forecast

The global ICT Investment in Government Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global ICT Investment in Government Market is predicted to grow considerably in the forecast period due to the growing telecommunication services across the globe. Information and communications technology (ICT) is the infrastructure and the components that allow modern computing. Even though ICT cannot be defined specifically, the term is generally accepted to be compatible with all communication devices, networking components, systems and applications that altogether allow people and groups or organizations (non-profit agencies, businesses, government, and criminal enterprises) to interact in a digital way.

Information and communications technology ICT has developed beyond catering to from governmental and commercial segments to today being a necessity for connectivity and networking with ease. In the government sector, ICT plays an important role in not only improving governance but also by becoming an indispensable part of various governance functions. An ideal governance requires the use of optimal e-tools and e-governance solutions. Therefore, e-governance has become a core way of managing multiple aspects of government and is being approved and accepted in most developing nations as well. The use of ICT in governance has been promoted by numerous companies and also governments that have enabled more positive environment for the growth of ICT investment in government industry. This opens opportunities for various investors to focus on this sector.

ICT Investment in Government Solution Outlook:

  • Devices
  • Software
  • IT services
  • Data center systems
  • Communication services

Growth Drivers:

ICT investment in government market is expected to gain impetus with the growing trends of telecommunication-as-a-service (TaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This is witnessed to trigger the increased expenditure in IT and communication services. In Asia Pacific region, service investments are promoted by growing requirement for outsourcing services. The software market for ICT investment in government is projected to achieve a strong boost with improved demand for business profits and cost efficiencies. Make in India and Digital India projects in India are perfect example that follows software investments due to increased expenditure. Moreover, acceleration of (IoT) Internet of Things expenditure in developing nations is predicted to support Internet of Everything (IoE) in the years to come. Government expenditure on information and communications technology is dominated by Internet of Things IoT investment in the recent years. The big data expenditure has also increased substantially as traditional databases and tools have started declining pertaining to organization of unstructured data.

ICT Investment in Government Technology Outlook:

  • IoT
  • Big data
  • Cloud computing
  • Content management
  • Security

ICT Investment in Government Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
  • South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa

