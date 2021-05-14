Food And Beverage Industry’s Production, Boosts Growth Of Polyglycerates Market By 2028

Polyglycerates are widely used across the food and beverage industry. Due to their wide roles such as emulsifier, thickener, preservative, etc. their demand in the food industry is rising constantly. In the fast-growing modern world, the consumption of packaged and processed food is growing, due to which there is growth in the food and beverage industry’s production, which in turn boosts the growth of market for polyglycerates.

With the rise in the number of certified companies, there is constant research and development activities been carried out in the food and beverage industry, which is expected to drive the growth of the polyglycerate market in the future

Polyglycerates Market: Segmentation

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of end users as:

Food and Beverage Coffee whitner Biscuits Ice-creams Baked products

Personal care Cosmetics Hair & skin care

Pharmaceuticals Ointments & cream

Others (Fuels and Lubricant)

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its applications as:

Emulsifier

Binder

Surfactant

Thickener

Preservative

Solidifier

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its available form as:

Solid Powder Flakes Prills

Liquid

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of product types as:

Polyethylene glycerol mono oleate

Polyethylene glycerol di-oleate

Polyethylene glycerol mono stearate

Polyethylene glycerol di stearate

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Polyglycerates Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the polyglycerates market are:

Quadra Chemicals

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

Matangi Industries

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

EWG

KOWA India Pvt. Ltd.

