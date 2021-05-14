Increasing Demand From Chemical And Pharmaceutical Industry Expected To Boost Hypophosphorous Acid Market Over 2028

Over the recent past, there has been significant growth in demand for Hypophosphorous Acid Market across the globe. This can be attributed to increasing demand from the chemicals, polymers and pharmaceutical industry. Rise in demand for Hypophosphorous Acid as chemical intermediates, supported by its increasing utilization for producing Hypophosphite Salts, phosphinic acid and decolourisation of several chemical, among others, have been the major driving factors responsible for its growth

Hypophosphorous Acid is used as a decolorizing agent and stabilising agent in production of polymer and plastic compounds such as polyamides, nylon fibers, alkyd resins, polyacrilonitrile, polyester fibre, epoxies, and fatty acid esters, among others.

Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Technical grade

Pharma grade

On the basis of Function, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Bleaching Agent

Stabilizer

Neturalizing Agent

Catalyst

Chemical Intermediate

Antioxidant

Wetting Agent

On the basis of end use, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer & plastics

Electronics and electrical

Others

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the Global Hypophosphorous Acid market are:

Arkema Group

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Qingyuan RGDC Chemicals Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Fuerxin Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

NEEMCCO Pvt Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

