Leading Players in the Organ Preservation Market – Emerging Trends & Industry Dynamics

The global organ preservation market is projected to reach USD 284 million by 2024 from USD 207 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth of the organ preservation market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of multi-organ failure, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of organ transplants and organ donors, and increasing initiatives to encourage organ donations. However, the high cost of organ transplantations and religious concerns in specific geographies are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The prominent players in this market include Paragonix Technologies, XVIVO Perfusion, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GMBH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, TransMedics, Organix, 21st Century Medicine, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology and Bridge to Life Limited. The growth of these players can be attributed to various product launches & approvals, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to increase their shares in the organ preservation market.

XVIVO Perfusion AB is a prominent player in the market and a public domain company. It is established in Sweden and conducts operations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North & South America. It spends nearly 25% of its revenue on R&D as a result of which the company is involved in developing improved products for organ perfusion. XVIVO’s lung perfusion solution is used mainly in Lung Preservation, making the solution a gold standard for lung preservation.

Paragonix(US), is another leading market player for their organ preservation and transport devices. It operates mainly in the US and Europe. The company is revenue is increasing tremendously owing to its new product launches, partnerships, agreements and approvals since 2016. The company has developed devices for all major thoracic and abdominal organ preservation and transport. Paragonix also focuses on software services and tools for real-time organ tracking. The company recently (2020) launched a new organ transport device Sherpapak Pancreas Transport System. Paragonix also partnered with Lung Transplant Foundation to develop a series of technologies to improve donor lung preservation. It also established a new product supply agreement Essential Pharmaceuticals to supply the SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System and SherpaPak Kidney Transport System with Custodial HTK. Such development proves the strong market prevalence of the company.

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH is another market leader of organ preservation solutions since 1959. It is involved in the development of electrolyte solutions, organ-protective solutions, therapeutics, antidotes, and X-ray contrast agents and medical devices. It has captured the market for Custodial, an organ preservation solution that is distributed in 90 countries by 46 independent sales partners. Custodial holds advantages over other solutions like reduced viscosity and an improved graft survival rate and is widely used for the preservation of all organs unlike other solutions. Due to these advantages of a Custodial solution for organ preservation, it proves that Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH holds a substantial market prevalence.

Other significant players include Essential Pharmaceuticals and Transmedics. Essential Pharmaceutical is a significant market player for Custodial in the US market. The company is now a part of Accord Healthcare. Transmedics is the leading developer of warm blood / normothermic perfusion techniques which is said to improve organ vitality and provide better organ efficacy post-transplantation. The company has received FDA approvals for its Organ Care System (OCS), making it an emerging leader in this market.

