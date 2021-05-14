Key Strategy Followed by a Majority of Players in the Global Antibody Production Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The antibody production market comprises several players such as GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Cellab GmbH (Germany), INTEGRA Biosciences AG (Switzerland), and FiberCell Systems Inc. (U.S.).

New product launches; expansions; agreements, alliances, collaborations, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and others (new service launches, product enhancements, and spin-offs) are the major strategies followed by players to achieve growth in this market. New product launches accounted for ~51% of the total developments undertaken by the players in this market. The key players that adopted this strategy are Eppendorf AG (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Market expansions accounted for ~17% of the total developments adopted by market players from January 2013 to May 2016. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France), and Merck KGaA (Germany) were the key players that carried out these developments. Players adopted this strategy to strengthen their networks, increase their global presence, enhance customer experience, and improve relationships with customers. For instance, in March 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Germany) opened a new subsidiary with sales office in Lima (Peru) with an aim to expand the company’s pharmaceutical market.

Agreements, alliances, partnerships, and collaborations accounted for ~15% of the total developments adopted by players in the antibody production market between January 2013 and May 2016. This strategy was employed by companies to strengthen their market positions and enhance the availability of their products to a wider population base. The key players that adopted this strategy include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.).

Mergers and acquisitions accounted for ~11% of the total strategic developments undertaken by players operating in the antibody production market between 2013 and 2016. Players adopted this strategy to leverage the expertise of the acquired companies, in order to enhance their antibody production portfolios. The key players that adopted this strategy include Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Other developments such as new service launches, product enhancements, and spin-offs accounted for 3% of the total strategic developments. The companies that adopted these strategies include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Cellexus Limited (U.K.), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Cellab GmbH, (Germany).

