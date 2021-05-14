Food Industry Hold Sizeable Share Of Humidity Indicator Cards Market, Explore Fact.MR Research report

Humidity Indicator Cards Market – Overview

Humidity indicator cards contain a moisture sensitive chemical, usually cobalt dioxide, which changes their color from blue to pink for indicating the humidity levels.

In the recent past, there has been a substantial rise in the adoption of humidity indicators in industries such as food, electronics, military, household, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic & optical component packaging, on account of their excellent competency to quantify the moisture levels.

In addition, these indicating cards are light in weight, inexpensive, and licensed, which makes them more preferable for the accurate indication of moisture in the food and packaging industry. This is envisaged to considerably influence the growth of humidity indicator cards market in the upcoming years.

Humidity Indicating Cards (HIC) Market: Key Players & Notable Developments

Some of the key players operating in the global humidity indicator cards (HIC) market are categorized in three tiers (revenue wise) as

Tier 1 (includes players having revenue more than US$ 15 Mn) AGM Container Controls, Inc. Advantek, Inc.

Tier 2 (includes players having revenue in between US$ 5-15 Mn) Drytech Inc.

Tier 3 (includes players having revenue less than US$ 5 Mn) Garg Chemical Company Brownell Limited Dessicare, Inc. Multisorb Technologies Inc. Reel Service Ltd. Humi Pak Sdn. Bhd. Stream Peak International Pte Ltd. Prestige Technology (S) Pte. Ltd. Scientific Instrument Services, Inc. Electronics Materials Solutions Division Static Control Products Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd. Suzhou Winwinet Import & Export Co., Ltd. Shanghai Hengyuan Macromolecular Materials Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd.



Humidity Indicator Cards (HIC) Market: Segmentation

The global market for humidity indicator cards (HIC) is segmented on the basis of level of indication and on the basis of end-use industry.

On the basis of level of humidity, the humidity indicator cards (HIC) market is segmented as:

One level

Two level

Three Level

Four level

More than four level

On the basis of end-use industry, the humidity indicator cards (HIC) market is segmented as:

Food

Electronics

Military

Household

Aerospace

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostic & Optical component packaging

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

