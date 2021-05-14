Factors Driving the Global Growth of the Players in the Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Key players in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (U.S.).

GE Healthcare (U.S.) held the largest share of the cardiovascular ultrasound system market. Over the past three years, the company adopted the strategies of expansions, acquisitions, product launches, and approvals to maintain its position in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market. In August 2016, GE Healthcare launched a new generation of high-end portable compact cardiovascular ultrasound, the Vivid iq at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Rome (Italy).

Esaote S.p.A, a global cardiac ultrasound products company, offers a broad range of echocardiographs. In order to maintain its position in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market, the company primarily adopts the strategy of product launches. In March 2016, the company launched the MyLab Eight ultrasound system at the European Congress of Radiology and in January 2016, the MyLa Six CrystaLine ultrasound system at the Arab Health 2016. The company enhanced its product portfolio with the launch of these products.

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is in different phases of growth in different regions. In the U.S. and Europe, this market is in a mature phase with several key players opting to improve the filtration process with advantages such as non-invasiveness, accessibility, bedside evaluation, repeatability, real-time results, good image resolution, and more accurate quantification.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. Factors such as growing product commercialization, expansion in clinical applications of HIFU coupled with their early commercialization in Europe, and growing emphasis on non-invasive procedures by patients and physicians are driving the growth of this market

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing healthcare spending, research and innovation, and medical tourism supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific cardiovascular ultrasound system market.

