Smart Clothing Market: High Demand from Professional Athletes to Increase Adoption Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Smart Clothing market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global smart clothing market is prophesied to expect high growth opportunities due to increased adoption of smart products by professional athletes. Smart clothing helps athletes to avoid potential injuries and optimize their performance level. Increasing sports budget and heavy spending on smart clothing for athletes are foreseen to work in the favor of the global smart clothing market. Even sports associations have realized how smart clothing helps athletes to evaluate their own performance and improve it for future challenges. On the other hand, the demand for remote patient monitoring is expected to cause a surge in the growth of the global smart clothing market.

Partnership between Manufacturers and Technology Companies to Open New Avenues

High competition with manufacturers of fitness trackers is projected to augur well for the global smart clothing market. Smart fabrics are researched to offer more accurate results and measurements compared to fitness trackers. They are used to measure muscle activity, stride length and rate, and foot landing of athletes. Smart clothing manufacturers and technology companies are shaking hands to develop innovative products. This is projected to create a whole lot of lucrative opportunities in the global smart clothing market.

The participation of both fitness and fashion smart clothing manufacturers in the global market is foretold to promise strong growth in the foreseeable future. Players could largely focus on higher performance of products to increase their sales rate when operating in the global smart clothing market. Rising number of partnerships in the global smart clothing market is expected to introduce more fashionable, comfortable, and functional products.

