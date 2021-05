In-Vitro Toxicology – Toxicity Testing Market worth $12.7 billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 9.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The major factors driving the growth of this industry are the opposition to animal testing, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development.

By product & service, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in in-vitro toxicology studies.

In the toxicity endpoints & tests segment, the organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on drug safety and consumer-product safety, along with the need to screen potential drug targets during the early stage of drug development.

Based on technology, the cell culture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market

The cell culture segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that it is the most preferred technique for toxicity testing, being capable of mimicking in-vivo conditions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for in-vitro toxicology testing during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The emergence of CROs for outsourcing toxicology-related research projects, opposition to animal testing resulting in the use of alternate methods, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipeline, and growing consumer awareness of product safety are some of the key factors driving the growth of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in the APAC.

The prominent players in the in-vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Covance (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Cyprotex (UK), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Gentronix Limited (UK), BioIVT (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).

