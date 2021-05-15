European Mammography Workstations Market worth $14 million by 2024 – GE Healthcare (US) and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-15 — /EPR Network/ — The report “European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast to 2024″. is projected to reach $14 million by 2024 from $10 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The Factors such as the rising burden of breast cancer, increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions are driving the growth of the Mammography Workstations Market.

Diagnostic screening segment to dominate the European mammography workstations market

On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Global Key Leaders:

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the mammography workstations market.

GE Healthcare (US) (a key business division of General Electric Company) is among the top players involved in the development of multimodality mammography workstations. The company focuses on maintaining its leading position in the European mammography workstations market through organic growth strategies such as product launches. Over the years, GE Healthcare has strengthened its customer base and increased its market penetration in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Spain. Due to its strong brand image and excellent geographic reach, the company is likely to hold the top position in this market during 2018–2024.

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) is among the top five players in the mammography workstations market. The company provides technologically advanced multimodal workstations for digital mammography, breast MRI, and breast ultrasound. To sustain its leading position and to further increase its share in the European mammography workstations market, the company focuses on introducing new products in the market. Philips Healthcare possesses a well-established supply chain network along with a strong network of raw material suppliers and product distributors in the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, France, Greece, and Italy. This reduces the company’s dependability on specific raw material suppliers or product dealers/distributors, which is an important market strength.