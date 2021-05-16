Gallium Oxide Market is Set to Grow 2.2 Times During Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

The Gallium Oxide market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Gallium oxide is mostly used in the production of gallium oxide substrates, which are further used by the semiconductor industry, mostly as it is considered as a next generation material. With recent advances and emerging uses of semiconductors, demand in the gallium oxide market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Talking about the current scenario, substrates made by gallium oxide are mostly used by academic & research labs for research & development activities.

Regional Outlook of Gallium Oxide Market

Asia Pacific currently holds 90% of the global gallium oxide market share, and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9% and reach US$ 26 Mn by 2030. Kyma Technologies, present in North America, is a major player in the region, and this regional market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Mn by 2030. Europe and the Rest of the World holds a minimal share, and they are expected to expand at CAGRs of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. In the long run, Asia Pacific is set to remain the prominent region in the global gallium oxide market.

Global Gallium Oxide Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global gallium oxide market is highly consolidated in nature. Chalco, Jinmei, and Neo Performance Materials are the only key market players in tier-1, accounting for more than 70% of the global supply of gallium oxide. Major players such as Chalco are focusing on expanding overall gallium production that will help it generate more revenue from the segment. NANJING JINMEI GALLIUM CO., LTD. has increased capital expenditure on research & development for producing more refined gallium. With the adoption of new technologies, gallium oxide market players are strategizing to stay ahead in the long run.

The Gallium Oxide market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Gallium Oxide market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

