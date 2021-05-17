Techcedence – A new look that reflects future plans

Coimbatore, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Techcedence, a trusted cutting edge IT solutions and consulting services Company based in Coimbatore, has a diverse portfolio of clients they impact all over the globe.

Founded in 2012 as vivensas to help companies build software solutions people believe in, they have come a long way since.

They are all set to rollout the refreshed brand Techcedence, to better reflect their growth and convey their differentiation as a natural point of change and a prime opportunity to set the tone for the brand going forward.

“Over recent years we’ve evolved as individuals and as a company, learned a lot along the way and found our niche. Which is why, we felt that the time had come to update our brand to a more a refined version of what we have always known best about ourselves, while keeping in-line with our values and mission.

“We might be changing the brand name and the logo, but our values remain the same. From the most demanding to the most distant clients, we help them grow and transform their business through technical excellence” he said.

With a mission to accelerate adoption of new technologies, untangle complex issues techcedence leads the process from the scratch and concept to delivery, to providing ongoing support throughout, helping their clients uncloak technology and neatly sidestep risk prospects so that they can achieve their goals on time.