PD Charger Can Help In Quick Charging Of Devices

Shenzhen, China, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — PD Charger is the next generation of power bank that equips with a USB-C PD charging port. Supporting up to 65W output, the USB-C PD port can quickly recharge your latest mobile devices. It also supports charging for traditional non-PD devices via the standard USB-A charging ports simultaneously.

Features Highlights:

• Equipped with premium LG cells

• Bi-directional USB-PD port support both PD charging input & output

• Support 65W max. charging wattage via the USB-C PD port

• Support fast charging for iPhone X/8/8 Plus, iPad Pro

• Can be quickly recharged by PD power adapter

• Over-current protection, over charging protection, overheat protection

• Short circuit protection

• USB-A ports support charging for traditional devices

• USB-C port and USB-A port can be operated simultaneously

It is a power-focused USB product portfolio designed to make it simple to upgrade traditional USB chargers to the latest fast charge equivalents. Most customers want a cable that will charge phones quick than they currently charge, so the manufacturer made it easy to choose lines on the charger front.

IPhone PD Charger features transistors in the power train, boosting their efficiency ratings over conventional chargers and enabling smaller sizes and lower case temperatures as an outcome. The devices are compliant with USB PD systems and use advanced charge techniques to reduce smartphone charging times by almost 3x while keeping the battery in a safe charge zone. The fast charge gets phones working again in 45 seconds after the storm has run out. Most standard chargers take more than 3 minutes to start a phone. The chargers require Gallium Nitride technology to keep the device small. All machines comply with the USB PD specification.

To know more about the quick chargers, you can visit https://en.huntkey.com/. The company gives you excellent options of portable and quick charging options to make life easier.

