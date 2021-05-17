Event Industry: Lockdown used to Globalize the business

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — BookEventz, India’s leading network of trusted venues that provide best-in-class service to its clients for weddings, birthday parties and corporate events. From operating domestically to reaching international markets, we have drastically improved our reach by leaps and bounds. Bookeventz has expanded to over 190 cities across 10 countries in just 6 months. America, England, Singapore and Russia are a few of the countries we are present in, out of 10 countries. It hasn’t been an overnight success; a team of 100 people have worked tirelessly through the lockdown to reach global markets.

When the pandemic happened, the event industry was one of the highly affected industries as our core area was physical events. But we did have a strong online presence as most of our customers come through our website. It was also one of the toughest times for the industry but we have never been down. Our dedicated team of professionals did tremendous work to understand the market and its needs. After a lot of brainstorming sessions, we realized that over the years though we have been operating from Mumbai, we still have been able to reach most of the cities in India and a lot of customers have been benefited from our vendor recommendation engine and information on the website in the planning of their event. Likewise, we can reach the global markets by building strong data of venues and vendors across countries.

On BookEventz, you will get all types of vendors needed for an event ranging from venues to bridal makeup artists, wedding photographers, mehndi artists, caterers and many more to ensure you have the best vendors in the business for offering you the best of the services for a successful event. We not only help you smoothly conduct events but we also provide vendors for events such as makeup artists, photographers, tattoo artists, etc. We have more than 30,000 vendors on our website who are committed to providing you with the best services for your memorable events.

In order to get a quicker response to customers and access to vendors to keep updated with their latest work on our website, we also launched a vendor dashboard that would be free till the end of 2021 for all vendors.

So what strategy has BookEventz used in lockdown?

To be honest, there are no such standard rules or strategy at BookEventz, it is just a combined result of applying ou nnr brains into the business, using our skills and putting all the effort needed for the company to build something in this crisis time. Our strategy is simple to understand the customer needs and find out ways to cater to those needs. There was an overnight shift of roles for our team but as always our team has accepted the challenges and the roles assigned to them proudly and are more than happy towards contributing to the company in attaining success.

If you think that it has been easy then let us tell you that our dedicated team of employees have worked day – in – day – out to make Bookeventz a global brand in the event industry. They have been working tirelessly to ensure that your needs are perfectly catered to. The hard work and determination of our huge family have helped BookEventz scale new heights. They have made an opportunity out of nothing.

How is an online platform fruitful to both the customers and BookEventz as well?

For the customers they can get all the event services vendors in one place with their detailed information, portfolio, packages, reviews so customers can take an educated call sitting at home to shortlist the top 3-4 vendors for them.

For BookEventz, this helps us reach a bigger audience and global brand reach.

What services does a vendor get through the vendor dashboard?

In our vendor dashboard, the vendors get access to a CRM where they will get enquiries from BookEventz automatically, lead management with followups, setting meetings, lead status, reminders, sending proposals and more. The Dashboard also has profile information management for them where they can upload their portfolio, albums, awards, experience and more. They can also see all customer reviews and ask customers to get more reviews, reports seeing the traction on their webpage, enquiries, phone calls and lead analysis. They are getting a wide range of services in a single place which they don’t get otherwise at other platforms.

With our integrated efforts to excel and reach more and more people, we will keep growing and reaching as many customers as we can with our excellent pool of services.