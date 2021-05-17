Planning An Office Relocation? Acquire High-Quality Services From Universal Commercial Relocation!

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Commercial Relocation (https://www.ucr.uk.com) offers the best office relocation services as they have been providing these for 38 years, ensuring they have the qualifications to deal with office moves and changes. They always focus on personal service and client satisfaction and strive to provide excellent and cost-effective office relocation solutions.

As they offer the best office relocation services, they are considered as one of the most reliable office movers in the UK. They can help their clients during the planning phase of a move by developing a road map and schedule. This comprehensive planning service ensures that all the stakeholders stay engaged, informed, and prepared as they use a collaborative approach. They can also manage the move from start to finish, from getting their clients’ requirements to delivering an effective and efficient move and supporting the continuity plan. They guarantee a regular and full-time workforce to offer continuity of service, where they will know more about their clients’ businesses and assign a relationship manager to each.

Universal Commercial Relocation can do a lot for businesses that need to relocate their offices. They do not just move furniture and other typical office items; they can also manage to relocate an entire server, which is essential to a business. They have a qualified IT team for this and can participate in the asset audit and management. They use the latest, innovative protective measures to ensure the servers’ safety. Moreover, they will conduct a comprehensive file audit using their proven and tested mapping, packing and labelling techniques to ensure the business’s continuity. They will move all the filings using their barcoded and labelling cases so that nothing will get left behind.

With this remarkable track record, clients can fully trust them to get any office relocation job done. According to them, “Our team is made up of highly experienced individuals who bring together many years of industry know-how. We pride ourselves on having a strong sense of teamwork and set of ethics at the centre of what we do as business relocation services experts, considering all aspects of the move, from health and safety, the environmental impact of our work and continuing to develop innovative approaches to office moves and build a great reputation in customer service”.

Interested parties can know more about Universal Commercial Relocation and their services by visiting this link: https://www.ucr.uk.com.

About Universal Commercial Relocation

Universal Commercial Relocation is a family-run business established in 1978 that primarily offers commercial and workplace relocation services, providing the right solutions for every move. The British Association of Movers named them the Commercial Mover of 2015, 2017 and 2019. They are passionate about offering professional and bespoke services to their clients, which developed trusts and relationships between them. For inquiries, you can contact them by filling out their contact form at https://www.ucr.uk.com/contact-us. As an alternative, you can email them at info@ucr.uk.com or talk to one of their representatives using this number +44 (0) 208 575 1133.