Hire Our Bulk SMS Service And Expand Your Client Base

Tamilnadu, South India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bulk SMS service is the best marketing campaign that is both affordable and easy to trigger. Messages are the ones that people read at once it hit their inbox. There are two types of SMS marketing campaigns named – Promotional SMS and Transactional SMS. Via promotional SMS one can promote them at ease and using transactional SMS one can send alerts, notifications, and OTPs to their clients in no time. These SMS services will grab more clients in a short time. Also, SMS marketing is affordable and it can be scheduled to a particular time also. So that the SMS will be triggered automatically.

Secure Way Of Sending Sms

The Bulk SMS Gateway of SATHYA is secure and assures lightning speed. Send millions of SMS to a wide customer base in a single click. We also provide assistance for DLT registration and template selection. We are able to offer bilingual message service to our clients. Our technicians will be readily available to rectify your doubts. Bulk SMS is the best way to elevate business sales and performance. Are you looking to gather your clients and convey them your business name? Then pick Bulk SMS service to boost your business growth.

How To Promote Your Using Bulk Sms Service?

Send promotional SMS to clients in an instant. Having a new offer that will promote your products and services? They why do you wait! Just promote the offer using our Bulk SMS campaign to millions in a couple of seconds. The existing and new clients in your SMS database will come to know your offers and services. This, will in turn, convert your SMS readers into buyers. Want to know more about the benefits of purchasing a promotional SMS pack? Then make us a call and get to know more about our service.

Will Bulk Sms Promote Your Business Growth?

Send Bulk SMS and see the difference! Business growth is guaranteed with Bulk SMS. As we all know the fact that every SMS will be read in 5 minutes, just think, every client to whomever you send SMS will read and get to know your offer. Now or then they will need a relevant service and your business will strike their mind. So, keep providing exclusive offers and quality service to retain clients. Bulk SMS is an affordable and easy means of promoting a business to a wide client base in the shortest lead-time possible.

Get In Touch

CuteSMS24

371, Palayamkottai Road,

Tuticorin – 628002.

Tamilnadu, South India.

+91 9952 300 300

info@cutesms24.com