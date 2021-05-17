Lippitz Orthodontics Offers Several Treatment Options

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lippitz Orthodontics is pleased to announce they offer several treatment options to help their patients feel confident in their smiles. They work closely with each patient to determine the best treatment plan for their situation and help them achieve their goals.

When patients visit Lippitz Orthodontics, they can rest assured they are in good hands. The team will evaluate the current condition of each patient’s teeth and recommend the proper orthodontic treatment. These treatments include traditional metal braces, Invisalign, and AcceleDent. Each procedure effectively treats various dental problems, such as over and underbite, crowding, spacing issues, and more.

Lippitz Orthodontics also provides various other treatments related to the orthodontic field, including surgical and non-surgical options. In addition to straightening teeth, their team can assist with TMJ/TMD treatment, facial growth and development, and jaw alignment. Patients can feel confident the team will recommend the most appropriate treatment to give them the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the treatment options available can find out more by visiting the Lippitz Orthodontics website or by calling 1-773-508-5588.

About Lippitz Orthodontics: Lippitz Orthodontics is a full-service orthodontic office that provides care in a comfortable environment. With an array of treatment options, they strive to give their patients the healthy, beautiful smile they’ve always wanted. The team of professionals treats each patient with compassion and respect to help them reach their dental goals.

