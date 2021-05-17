Total Lifting Solutions as per Industry Standards

Gujarat, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lifts and hoists are essential for heavy industries and these industries, in turn, depend on renowned and reliable brands for their lifting solutions. RMS Industries is one of the leading companies that manufacture chain lifts, electric hoist, hoist lift and rope hoists as per the industry standards. A certified company, RMS Industries has earned the reputation of being one of the leading EOT crane manufacturers of India.

About the Company

RMS Industries selling its products under the name LOADMATE has created a niche in the crane and hoists industry. Achieving excellence in the production of cranes, chain pulleys, blocks and similar such products, the company has scaled new heights of success. It has clients from different industries like sugar mills, paper mills, textile industries, furnaces, food industries, rolling mills, pipe mills, power plants and similar allied industries.

Strict and Intense Quality Tests

As the mentioned industries depend on us for their requirement of electric hoist, hoist lift, chain lifts and rope hoists, we ensure that every LOADMATE product goes under strict and intense quality tests. The safety of the employees using and operating these heavy lifts and hoists depends on us, and therefore, we never compromise on our tests.

You can depend on the RMS Industries not just for the production of these lifts and cranes but also on the installation, operation, maintenance and repairs of these products. It is our impeccable services and high-quality standardized products that have got us, clients, from 30 countries around the globe and 30 states in India.

Standardized Production

Sticking to the global standards, RMS Industries, which is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, produces all its cranes, lifts and hoists as per the IS standards. The Electrical chain hoist is manufactured as per IS-6547, the manual chain hoist as per IS-3832 and the wire rope hoist as per IS 807, 3177, 3938 and 4137 standards. These numbers and standards assure the clients that we follow all regulations in the production of our cranes and hoists and they can be assured of top quality products.

Vision and Mission

We at RMS Industries have the vision of becoming the top-rated company in the lifting and material handling industry. We aspire to be known for our research-driven innovation and approach so that our country heads on the path of becoming a superpower.

With this vision insight, we have made it our mission to become the “one-stop for customers” looking for various lifting and hoisting solutions. We also cater to customized crane, chain, and pulley or block requirements.

While maintaining high standards, we ensure that our staff and professionals are trained for the innovations in the industry. We provide training whenever required. Our goal is to use the resources carefully and reduce wastage at all times.

So, the next time you are looking for hosting solutions, you can turn to us for affordable and high-quality products.

Contact Details

Address: N1 to N6, Sayan Industrial Park, Nr. RJD Textile Park, Icchapore, Pal – Hazira Road, Surat, Gujarat-394510, India

Phone: +91-9687114356

Email: sales@loadmate.in

Website: loadmate.in