Adonis Unleashed Plans Return in September Along with Other Popular Broadway Shows

New York City, NY, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Broadway shows will resume in September 2021, as the vaccinations begin to be implemented in New York City. More than a third of New Yorkers had received all of their vaccinations as of May 2021. With the exception of Broadway theaters, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the city will reopen on July 1st. While no official reopening date for Broadway shows has been set, experts consider September 2021 to be the target date.

Beginning in June 2021, tickets for Broadway shows are set to go on sale. The maximum number of people who can attend each performance is still unknown. Some predict that shows will begin with a capacity of 75%, increasing to 100% by 2022. However, much depends on vaccine and Covid results. Furthermore, attendance protocols have yet to be established, though many expect masks and social distancing to be needed indoors.

The problem with reopening at a reduced capacity is that many Broadway shows are only successful when they have a full house or close to a full house. Some people assume that if there is a 75 percent capacity limit, certain shows will lose money and will have to cancel.

Furthermore, several Broadway theaters have out-of-date air filtration systems. As a result, everyone in the audience, including the performers, faces a serious danger. The cost of replacing the HVAC system in Broadway theaters is high, and some people are hoping for federal funding to help pay for it. Broadway theaters have yet to make an official announcement about upgrading their air filtration systems.

It has been suggested that audience members provide evidence of vaccinations. While many sporting events and other venues, such as the Lincoln Center, require vaccination evidence, the Broadway League has not issued an official statement on the subject. Many theaters are required to take temperature at the door and require audience members to wear masks during performances.

There is a strong chance that Broadway theaters will reopen in September 2021 as more New Yorkers become vaccinated. Many people believe that famous Broadway shows will return once proper protocols are in place. Performers, crew, owners, and audience members will have to wait for the results of the vaccines as well as official guidance from the mayor and governor.