Gold And Ice Jewelers, The Famous Custom Jewelry Store Has Entered Its 20th Year.

Doral, FL, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Customers obsessed with custom jewelry can become happy to hear that the famous store for custom jewelry Doral has entered its 20th year since its foundation. While the main franchise, Gold, and Ice was founded in 2000, the Doral store had come into existence two years later. From the first day of its foundation, they have been exhibiting some of the best-looked custom jewelry and branded watches in their cabinets.

They have come up with an awesome tagline: ‘Gold & Ice, where you get something Nice, at a very good price.’ And they always have kept their promise. The best part of their services is that they use some of the unique designs in the products, be it watches or jewelry. And in addition to selling, they also provide the necessary repair and maintenance service. If any customer needs battery replacement for the watch bought from here, battery replacements are always available.

Among their exclusive collections, there are watches of internationally famous brands like Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, and other miscellaneous brands. Rolex watches are present in a variety of designs. Rolex Air King, Rolex Cellini, Rolex Date Just are some of their collections that can fill every customer’s soul. Cartier watches are also available in different sizes and shapes, each having unique looks. Designer watches are available for both men and women. One can get various models from the store are Cartier Pasha Seatimer Automatic 2790, Cartier Roadster 2510, Cartier Santos de Cartier Octagon (18 KT plating). Larger dials are associated with Breitling watches. Models include Breitling Aerospace Repetition Minutes, Breitling Avenger, Breitling Diamond Custom Watch, BreitlingChronomaticEvo Racing, etc.

When asked about their products’ acceptability, the chief marketing manager had replied, “We have been serving our customers since 2002. Not only watches, but customers are also really fascinated with the exclusive custom jewelry we have. We have bracelets, chains, pendants, earrings, and rings in our store. We have changed our customers’ perspectives about jewelry by presenting brand-new fashion trends and styles. Couples here always turn up at our store before their engagements.”