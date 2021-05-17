Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Worth $10.4 billion – Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services (Claim Processing, Denial Management, Payment Integrity), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), End-User (Payer, Provider (Inpatient, Outpatient)), and Region – Global Forecast”, is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The Factors such as the growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment, integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=204439794

The integrated software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

By software, broadly segmented into integrated and standalone software. In 2018, the integrated software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of integrated solutions to help users to streamline and coordinate multiple financial functions through a single platform.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The back-end revenue cycle management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Global Key Leaders:

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the back-end revenue cycle management market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204439794

Athenahealth was among the key players in the revenue cycle management market. The company focuses on partnerships and acquisitions to expand its business operations. The company also offers qualitative software tools by adopting advanced technologies. In line with this strategy, athenahealth acquired several healthcare information technology companies to enhance its capabilities and competency in the back-end revenue cycle management market.

Cerner has a strong foothold in the revenue cycle management market. The company caters to the healthcare technology and financial management needs of its global customers. Cerner focuses on research and development activities, deploying products, and acquisitions to enhance its market presence. For instance, in the past three years, the company deployed more than 15 back-end revenue cycle management solutions across various hospitals, care centers, and medical centers. The acquisition of Siemens Health Services in January 2015 further strengthened its back-end revenue cycle management market portfolio.