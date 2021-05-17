North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market worth $49 million by 2024 – Infab Corporation (US) and Bar·Ray Products (US) are Leading Key-Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The report “North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) – North America – Forecast to 2024″, the radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The Radiation Protection Aprons Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of trained radiologic technologists, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, the increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, discomfort and pain due to the heavy weight of lead aprons is expected to hamper market growth.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124332526

Lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market.

Based on material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the medical radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124332526

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.

Bar·Ray Products offers a wide range of aprons in the market. In order to increase sales, the company provides customization options in aprons. Bar·Ray also provides its SmartID service to increase its brand value in the market. Through this service, a customer can check the inventory and inspection information for each apron.

Recent Developments: