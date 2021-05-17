Squash Rackets Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Squash Rackets Market size is projected to attain USD 237.2 million by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2025.Rising number of world championships and tournaments hosted by various associations such as World Squash Federation is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. In addition, rising product demand owing to increasing popularity of squash sports among large consumer group is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

By raw material, carbon fiber squash rackets held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its features such as high strength, lightweight, and durability. Moreover, these rackets offer a perfect blend of swing, balance and weight. Moreover, increasing launches of new and improved products by leading market players to attract large group of consumers is projected to impact positively on the growth of carbon fiber segment. By region, North America held the largest market share of over 30% across the global squash rackets market owing to large number of squash world championships and tournaments are hosted in this region.

The brick and mortar segment of distribution channels accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to presence of large number of multi-brand and exclusive brand outlets. On the other hand, the online channel segment is projected to attain the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period owing to increasing influence of smartphones and e-commerce portals.

Leading players in this market are Dunlop Sport, Head N.V., Tecnifibre, Babolat, Wilson Sporting Goods, ONE SPORTS s.r.l., Ektelon LLC., Amer Sports, Harrow Sports, and Prince Global Sports. Key players in the market are focusing on launching new and improved products to gain a competitive advantage over other competitors as well as to expand their product portfolio.

Europe is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period due to rising demand for squash rackets in the region

Squash Rackets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Egypt

