Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2024

The global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market is estimated to reach USD 242.1 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require long-term care. Durable medical equipment enable therapeutic benefits to a patient arising out of medical condition or illness. DME are prescribed by a physician to primarily serve medical purposes.

Key Players:

  • Invacare Corporaion
  • Sunrise Medical
  • ArjoHuntleigh
  • Hill Rom, Inc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Drive Medical
  • GF Health Products Inc
  • Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Durable medical equipment can be either used alone or in combination with other equipment as well for safety, monitoring and diagnosis of disease. They proficiently assist in recovering health of large population across globe. The enhancement of medical equipment technologies has improved diagnosis and treatments of patients. Earlier, where the wheelchairs were operated manually, today powered wheelchairs are widely replacing the manual ones.

Moreover, the growing demand for powered wheelchairs and the modernizations in equipment are projected to stimulate the growth of durable medical equipment (DME) industry in the years to come. Furthermore, the emergence of transfer lifts and mobility scooters in automated version is predicted to propel the growth of market significantly. These benefits are allowing people to avail more reliable healthcare systems and services which ultimately speed up their recovery chances.

Product Outlook:

  • Personal Mobility Devices
    • Wheelchairs
    • Scooters
    • Walker and Rollators
    • Cranes and Crutches
    • Door Openers
  • Bathroom safety devices and medical furniture
    • Commodes and Toilets
    • Mattress & Bedding Devices
  • Monitoring and therapeutic devices
    • Blood sugar monitors
    • Continuous passive motion (CPM)
    • Infusion pumps market
    • Nebulizers
    • Oxygen equipment
    • Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
    • Suction pumps
    • Traction equipment

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the durable medical equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold larger share of the market in the coming years due to the growing population in this region and rising preference for invasive and non-invasive monitoring devices like oxygen equipment and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) pumps.

