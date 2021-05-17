Hospital HVAC Systems Market Demand and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global hospital HVAC systems market size is projected to reach USD 11.34 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with the CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Hospitals have precise needs in terms of aseptic conditions and maintain air quality as per the health conditions of the patients. Increasing awareness about maintaining hygiene and cleanliness coupled with the imminent need for requisite temperature in the healthcare sector is projected to fuel the market growth.

The healthcare industry is booming due to the rising number of luxury hospitals as well as healthcare tourism. U.S. International Trade Administration reported that medical tourism in India is projected to grow from USD 3 billion, in 2018 to USD 7 billion by the end of the year 2020. Therefore, an increasing number of facilities in the healthcare sector will positively impact on the installation of HVAC systems in hospitals, thereby expected to boost the market growth in the next few years.

Ventilation and temperatures help to reduce the risk of diseases caused by microorganisms in the hospital environment. In hospitals, a controlled environment is considered as a catalyst in the process of healing and offers comfort to the patients. The HVAC demand in hospitals is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about the positive impact on the environment which helps to recover patient’s health.

The hospital HVAC system market is highly competitive due to the presence of well-established players In order to sustain in the competitive market, the market players are offering unique solutions to fulfill the hospital’s requirements. For example, Honeywell International Inc. introduced Honeywell Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) for hospitals that enables the user to monitor and control the HVAC system remotely and offers real-time communication between various connected systems through a single platform.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Hospital HVAC Systems Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Hospital HVAC Systems Market :

United Technologies Corporation; Lennox International, Daikin Industries, Ltd.; and Trane, Inc.

