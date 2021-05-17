Coagulation Analyzers Market Top Key Players and Global Forecast 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the coagulation analyzers market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2021 from USD 2.98 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197226392

• Siemens AG was the largest player in the global coagulation analyzers market, with a share of 24.7% in 2015. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. and in regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific. It focuses on product launches and agreements as its key growth strategies.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) was the second-largest player in the coagulation analyzers market. The company operates in over 50 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company pursues the strategies of agreements and expansions in order to increase its share in the coagulation analyzers market.

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) held the third position in the global coagulation analyzers market. The company focuses on introducing innovative and technologically advanced products in the market.

The coagulation analyzers market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a few large players. The prominent players in the coagulation analyzers market include are Siemens AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), and International Technidyne Corporation (U.S.).

Coagulation Analyzers Market Dynamics:

Drivers

• Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Blood Disorders

• Rising Aging Population

• Development of High-Sensitivity POC Coagulation Testing

• Increasing Laboratory Automation

Restraint

• High Cost of Fully Automated Coagulation Analyzer

Opportunities

• Emerging Markets

Challenges

• Slow Adoption of Advanced Hemostasis Instruments in Emerging Economies

This market is segmented based on product, test, technology, end-users, and regions. The coagulation analyzers market consists of various products that are used by clinical laboratories, hospitals, patient self-testing and others. Based on product, coagulation analyzers market is segmented into clinical laboratory analyzers and PoC testing analyzers. The clinical laboratory analyzers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2016. Owing to increasing rental agreements, the consumables market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=197226392

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com