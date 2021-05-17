Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Size, Share, Growth and Trend Analysis Report

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global Smoke Evacuation Systems market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The adoption of smoke evacuating products and related software platforms is growing across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This is primarily driven by the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing product availability, growing target patient population, and the availability of relevant OR protocols and guidelines for their use. On the other hand, clinical evidence testifying to their efficacy has yet to be established. Rising pricing pressures and concerns regarding the safety of smoke evacuation systems will also hinder the market growth.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is estimated to be $115 million in 2020 and projected to reach $154 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The Smoke Evacuation System Market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Ethicon (US), and Olympus Corporation (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term negative growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures:



Elective procedures include cosmetic, bariatric, and plastic surgical procedures performed to improve a patient’s aesthetic appearance. The majority of these procedures utilize high-temperature or energy-intensive devices for tissue resection, lipid removal, or tissue charring, all of which can generate significant amounts of surgical plume. Surgeons, so far, have reported a limited preference for the smoke evacuation process during elective procedures owing to insufficient evidence supporting its clinical benefits. However, with the evolving regulatory scenario and industrial guidelines related to the mandatory usage of evacuation systems during surgical procedures, target end users are expected to utilize safer, more affordable, and effective products. Thus, the majority of OEMs are increasingly focusing on this industry segment as an emerging area that could provide renewed growth opportunities owing to the increasing number of elective procedures.

The laparoscopic surgeries application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, open general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries. The laparoscopicsurgeriesapplication segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due tothe advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room.

North America dominated the global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market in 2020

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising government concerns regarding the health hazards of surgical plumes.

Key Market Players:

CONMED Corporation(US), Medtronic Plc(Ireland), Olympus(Japan), Ethicon(US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH(Germany), KLS Martin(Germany), Stryker Corporation(US), I.C Medical(US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc(US), Zimmer Biomet(US), Pall Corporation(US), Ecolab(US), and Deroyal(US) are some major players in the global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market.