Electric Parking Brake Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Electric Parking Brake market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The major factors responsible for the growth of electric parking brake market are stringent government regulations regarding road safety, growing adoption of automated vehicle technology, upsurge in the demand for driver assisted systems, and increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles. The primary driver which propels the demand of the market is growing adoption of electric parking brake in the vehicles due to reduced weight and ease of convenience as compared to mechanically operated brakes, which eventually improves the fuel economy and reduced carbon emissions.

The utilization of electronic control unit (ECU) along with integration of other electric components such as rear camera in the vehicle offers maximum safety to the driver and passenger, which further increases the growth of electric parking brake market. Increasing demand for safety, luxury, convenience increases the demand for electric parking brake market. However, high cost of electric parking brake and lack of skilled technician staff to asses or install the system is subjected to hinder the growth of the market.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the electric parking brake market, the market is segmented by type. It includes Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System and Cable-Pull System. Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System segment is expected to dominate the electric parking brake market over the forecast period, regarding value, which accounted for more than 65% value share in 2017.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the electric parking brake market, the market is segmented by component. It includes below Electronic Control Unit, Actuator and Switch. Electronic Control Unit segment is expected to dominate the electric parking brake market over the forecast period, regarding value, which accounted for more than 35% value share in 2017.

The Electric Parking Brake market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Electric Parking Brake market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

