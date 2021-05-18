MARKETING CRAWLERS Digital Marketing Agency has launched Training Services

Marketing Crawlers provides affordable training services. The agency has extensive experience that helps enthusiastic people learn about Digital marketing.

Rajasthan, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Digital Marketing Agency MARKETING CRAWLERS announced the launch of the new category of training services. The agency’s training service will make you an all-rounder and make you aware with knowledge about all the aspects of digital marketing.

This training Service will focus on developing a skilled pool of well-educated/trained SEO, SMM, and PPC analysts. We provide the best digital marketing training.

Trainees will have an opportunity to work on real-time projects with the Marketing Crawlers technical team. The Technical Team will work in tandem with the candidates in making them learn and work through live projects to gain experience.

The training program is customized and tailored to deliver various skills, such as:

Study user behavior on the internet & prepare user segmentation schema to develop segmentation driven campaigns on our website

Be able to deploy Google Ads using ideal keywords for higher Quality Rank & Ad score

Use an online ad platform to run hyper-target ads

Be proficient in Social Media Marketing & Optimization of Advertisements

Be able to understand SEO techniques to improve page ranking

How to be the Next Influencer

Interested People can get more information by visiting the website below, calling +91 76270 25781, or mailing us at info@marketingcrawlers.com

Contact info:

Name: Krishna Saini

Email: info@marketingcrawlers.com

Organization: Marketing Crawlers

Address: 313, 3rd floor, Jaipur electronic market, near ridhi Sidhi circle, Jaipur, 302020

Phone: +91 76270 25781

Website: https://www.marketingcrawlers.com/