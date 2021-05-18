Rob Garay’s Digital Marketing Solutions Ensure Success for Businesses in Orlando

Orlando, FL, USA, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Experts agree that regardless of its size or industry, every business can enjoy the advantages of digital marketing for its online and physical presence alike. Rob Garay, the digital marketing expert in Orlando, makes it easy for companies to use the power of the internet to their advantage.

With over a decade of digital strategy, web development, and project management experience, Garay has the extensive knowledge and deep understanding that businesses need.

The world of digital marketing is constantly evolving, with new benchmarks to consider and new metrics to work with. In this dynamic environment, it’s crucial for both new and experienced business owners to enlist the services of a dedicated digital marketing consultant. This frees them to focus on their core responsibilities and day-to-day tasks of running a business.

Speaking about the importance of digital marketing, Garay had this to say, “Planning and executing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy is no longer an option for businesses. It’s a necessity. Today, more people are on the internet than ever before. If your brand fails to make an impression online, it’s practically impossible for it to succeed offline. Taking a proactive approach to digital marketing, and getting out ahead of the competition, is essential for companies to succeed.”

Over time, digital marketing has become a sprawling field with various components. Each of these components — such as email marketing, content marketing, SEO, and social media marketing — has its own set of rules that need to be followed for the overall strategy to work.

Elaborating on his services, Garay said, “Business owners often get overwhelmed by the different aspects of digital marketing, but each of these aspects is important. This is why digital marketing specialists also need to be great email marketing consultants and social media management experts. In addition to marketing and digital strategy, I also work with businesses on their content marketing, branding, website optimizations, SEO strategies, paid searches, and business analytics & insights. This results in a holistic digital marketing plan, which ensures that everything about a company’s online presence is performing well and doing its part.”

Garay has worked with brands such as Nickelodeon , Hilton Worldwide , and Avid Technology . He’s currently the Managing Director, Digital and Marketing Strategy for The Institute of Internal Auditors .

Rob Garay is a highly experienced digital marketing expert in Orlando.

