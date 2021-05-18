What Are The Suitable Set Of Assumptions And Methodologies Used By Talc Alternative Market 2029 To Induce Growth??

FACT.MR is highly equipped with professionals who put extra efforts in meeting the requirements of the clients. Since its inception, FACT.MR has been keeping a constant eye on the ongoing trends and events across diverse industries and regions. With space-age industrial tools, our analysts perform an extensive research (Both primary and secondary) to facilitate clients with up-to-date Talc Alternatives Market information. Client satisfaction is our top priority, hence we create reports strictly sticking to the requisites of the clients.

Corn-based Talc Alternatives to Lead Growth

The talc alternatives market is segmented by source material, product claim, sales channel, end-use industry, and region. Talc alternatives are often produced from sources such as silica, zinc oxide, corn, rice, arrowroot, kaolin clay, and others. Out of these sources, talc alternatives produced from silica consist of a significant share of the market, while tremendous growth is observed in talc alternative developed using corn starch. Other sources are also increasing in popularity due to their inherent benefits over others. Talc alternatives are segmented according to the claims made by companies producing them. These primarily include organic, vegan, and gluten-free claims. The most traction is shown by vegan talc alternatives in the food and cosmetic industry.

Talc alternatives are sold through both, direct and indirect channels. Direct channels control the market due to the sheer volume of sales. Indirect sales channels include hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, retail stores, spas and salons, online retail, and other modern trade channels. The indirect sales channel segment that has been showing maximum growth in the recent past for talc alternative is retail stores. End-use industries employing talc alternatives are paper, plastic, paints, ceramics, cosmetics, rubber, insecticides & fungicides, and other relevant industries. The cosmetics industry will be the market leader in the consumption of talc alternatives; however, the paper and paints industries will give it tough competition. The global market for talc alternatives can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe to Lead while South Asia to Create its Mark

Currently, the European region is making large strides toward the increased usage of talc alternatives, due to more substantial presence of paper, paint, and cosmetic industries that use talc alternatives as a raw material. Widespread knowledge about the ill-effects of talc in European countries has led to large restrictions on talc in the European market. This allowed the advent of safer talc alternatives in the industries of the region, driving the growth of the talc alternatives market in the region. The talc alternatives market is projected to show steady growth over the forecast period in the European region, considering these factors.

Currently, South Asia is surging in the talc alternatives market, primarily due to the high population and increase in the industries manufacturing paper, paint, and plastics in the region. Other regions will also follow suit regarding growth in in talc alternatives market.

Fragmented Market with Numerous Players Providing Talc Alternatives from Various Sources

The market of talc alternatives is quite fragmented, as a number of companies provide these talc alternatives manufactured from various sources.

Some of the players providing talc alternatives are Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation, Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle, Penford Food Ingredients, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture, Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC, etc. The talc alternatives majorly produced by these companies are as below:

Silica-based: Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation

Corn-based: Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle

Rice-based: Penford Food Ingredients, Ingredion, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture

Zinc oxide based: Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC.

