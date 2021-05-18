Home Decor Industry Booms in 2021

More time spent at home and online sales mean that the home decor industry is only going to keep growing between now and 2026.

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Many industries are struggling right now, hit badly by the lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the home decor sector seems to be doing well. The latest figures reveal that the global home decor and DIY markets reached a value of US$ 641.4 Billion in 2020. This growth is expected to continue throughout 2021 and until at least 2026.

In many ways, this result isn’t unexpected. Many people around the world are unable to go to restaurants, bars, and non-essential retail businesses. As a result, many have more disposable income than ever before that can be pumped into home improvement projects. Plus, people are at home a lot. DIY is one of the few activities that can be carried out without breaking the lockdown rules. People have to keep themselves entertained and redecorating is the perfect way to do this. If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well enjoy being there.

Of course, many DIY stores have been forced to close. By moving their operations online, however, people have been able to get furniture, rugs, and cans of paint delivered to their front door. With more time to spend on home improvement projects than ever before, many people will have been ordering these kinds of products more often. They’ll also be keen to learn new skills, whether that’s building furniture or putting up curtains.

Companies like April & Oak have seen the benefit of this trend. They offer customers across Australia access to whatever home decor products they could possibly need. This can be easily purchased online and then delivered to a customer’s home. In particular, they specialize in hand-crafted, high-quality, and affordable products. With people spending more time at home, they’re pickier about their interior design. If you want to browse and shop for these kinds of products, then head to April & Oak.

There have been many new companies like April & Oak entering this market. There’s never been a better time to redecorate your home and it makes sense as a business opportunity to invest in. Furthermore, the retail market has picked up as well, with many people choosing to relocate despite the lockdowns. Many countries are allowing house moves to go ahead and many have taken advantage of this by refurbishing their homes to get them ready for sale.

In a year where almost all economic news seems to have been negative, this one positive nugget will be highly welcomed by many. The home decor industry has had to adapt to changing circumstances but saw this strange period in history as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. As long as interior design brands are able to get their products to customers, then they can expect their industry to continue growing over the next five years at least. We’ll all benefit from the home decor industry succeeding.

Source: PR Newswire