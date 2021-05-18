Demand From Agricultural Industries Boost Market Growth Of Lawn Roller During 2021-2031

Market Outlook :-

According to latest study by FactMR, lawn roller market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Demand for lawn roller will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Additionally the demand from the agricultural industries has observed magnificent growth rate.

Key Segments

By Technology

Manual

Motorized Single roller Double roller



By Roller Diameter

30-32cm

32-36cm

36-40cm

> 40cm

By Compaction Depth

1-5cm

5-10cm

10-20cm

20-40cm

By Roller Width

42-45cm

45-50cm

50-55cm

55-65cm

>65cm

By Filling Material

Water

Sand

Water-sand

By Material Type

Steel

Heavy Iron

Carbon steel

Mild steel

Cast Iron

Others

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Retail Sales Distributor Sales Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites



Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lawn Roller?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lawn roller include

Brinly – Hardy

Jinhua Shengli Tool Manufacturing Co. ltd.

Qingdao Zeruida Industry & Trade Co.Ltd

Qingdao Vocvo Tools Co.Ltd.

Anhui Heavy and Light Industries International Co. Ltd.

Oriemac Machinery & Equipment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Runtai Botanical Garden Tools Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Ecowis Plastic & Electric Co. Ltd.

Precision Powdered Metal Parts lnc

Frank A. Edmunds & CO. lnc

H.A. Stiles Co.lnc.

American roller company and Bogert & Hopper lnc.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

