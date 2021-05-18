How IoT (Industrial of Things) increasing need for high-volume mass production across various industries Bolster Growth Prospects in the XYZ Market??

FACT.MR is highly equipped with professionals who put extra efforts in meeting the requirements of the clients. Since its inception, FACT.MR has been keeping a constant eye on the ongoing trends and events across diverse industries and regions. With space-age industrial tools, our analysts perform an extensive research (Both primary and secondary) to facilitate clients with up-to-date Cold Trap market information. Client satisfaction is our top priority, hence we create reports strictly sticking to the requisites of the clients.

The global cold trap market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for cold traps across their end-use industries such as chemicals, healthcare, metallurgy, energy, and power. Across the globe, increase in the demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel in domestic applications and increase in gas-based generation are the main factors that drive the cold trap market. Moreover, as more complex industrial processes evolve, which include the usage of liquid gases, the demand for cold traps is bound to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, the resuscitating steel industry across the globe is expected to drive the demand for cold traps, as cryogenic gases are essentially used to create durable steel structures. Nevertheless, during the forecast period, increasing focus on solar power generation across the globe is expected to provide potential opportunities for the expansion of the cold trap market.

Cold Trap Market: Segmentation

The global cold trap market is segmented on the basis of functionality, gas, and end-use industry.

Based on functionality, the global cold trap market is segmented as:

Centrifugal Displacement

Positive Displacement

Based on gas, the global cold trap market is segmented as:

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Argon

LNG

Others

Based on end-use industry, the global cold trap market is segmented as:

Chemicals

Healthcare

Energy & Power Generation

Electricals & Electronics

Metallurgy

Others

Cold Trap Market: Regional Lookout

The global cold trap market is segmented into seven regions: Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, France and Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa and South Africa), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (New Zealand and Australia). During the forecast period, the demand for cold traps is projected to rise in the Asia Pacific region, owing to increase in power demand and industrialization in the region. The demand for storing and shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) is growing from economies such as India, China, and other Asian countries, which, in turn, drives the growth of the Asia Pacific cold trap market. Further, rise in investments in the infrastructure sector and growth in focus towards electricity generation are anticipated to provide considerable growth opportunities for the expansion of the cold trap market. Regions such as North America and Western Europe are next in line, considering the demand for cold traps, and the markets in these regions are anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period. Moreover, owing to the growing need to handle LNG and oil & gas in a region like MEA, this market is also expected to account for considerable market share in global cold trap market during the forecast period.

Cold Trap Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global cold trap market are as follows:

UniEquip Laborgerätebau- und Vertriebs GmbH

ACD Cryo AG

Flowserve Corporation

Brooks Automation Inc.

Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd

Cryostar SAS

Ebara Corporation

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Technex Limited

Linde Group

