ChampionTutor remains as a front runner in the competitive Tuition industry with its experienced and committed tutors

Singapore, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — ChampionTutor has over 10 years of experience providing home tuition services across Singapore and has matched over thousands of students in dire need of help with tutors who have the determination and expertise to guide them to accomplish stellar grades.

Sieving through a huge list of tutors to choose the most suitable tutor would be tedious and sometimes the match may end up being like a square plug fitting a round socket! To prevent this hassle and potential mismatch, ChampionTutor streamlines the process for students with a comprehensive search engine and ensures the perfect match takes place.

ChampionTutor also has expert tutors of a wide variety teaching various subjects (Math, English, Science, creative writing, etc.) and are available to teach different academics years as well, ranging from Preschool level to Junior college and University.

ChampionTutor has verified profiles of all tutors and tutor interviews which includes their academic qualifications and personal statements to give a complete picture about them and their teaching style. Moreover, ChampionTutor’s educational blog provides extensive information about all topics related to education. Every tutor has the motto of “Raising The Champion In Your Child” imprinted in their hearts and are passionate to lead their students in the journey to accomplish excellence.

Being socially responsible is one of the important qualities that builds trust and provides credibility and as a testament to that, ChampionTutor extends itself to tutor students of all walks of life. Education should break down all socio-economic barriers and enable children to learn enthusiastically. There is a continuous drive to motivate girls to break the highest and hardest glass ceiling and for boys to break the chains of financial struggle that their family may been stuck in for years.

The secret behind the success of the best:

As a means of effective communication between students, parents and the tuition agency, ChampionTutor has customer service consultants readily available should students or parents need assistance in selecting the perfect tuition teacher in Singapore. The response is immediate and problems get resolved at the fastest pace possible.

ChampionTutor travels together with students, in both their highs and lows and it has seen lots of students grow from young children to mature adults. The best service of holistic education is provided and the emphasis of learning beyond textbooks has a huge emphasis which encourages students to be critical thinkers and effective problem-solvers!

Operating hours:

Mon-Fri (9am-8pm) and Sat (9am-6pm)

Contact:

WhatsApp:+65 9039 3163

Phone:+65 6850 5040