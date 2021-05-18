Glass House Distribution Set to Release David Vando & David Wenzel’s Hamlet/Horatio -set-to-release-david-wenzels-hamlethoratio.

NYC, NY, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Leading entertainment outfit, Glass House Distribution, to release Hamlet/Horatio, a film showing the power of love against evil and corruption

Hamlet/Horatio is the result of a 20-year collaboration of forward-thinking professionals in the movie industry, with producer David Wenzel and writer David Vando coming together to celebrate the power of love to transcend corruption and evil. The movie, which turns the popular Shakespeare’s Hamlet story on its head, is set to be officially released by Glass House Distribution on June 1 to be available on several digital and cable platforms.

“David Vando and I felt it was a need to introduce Hamlet/Horatio in a new concept to make it more relatable to a newer audience that might have been standoffish with Shakespeare in the past,” David Wenzel said. “We have known Paul Warner for over 20 years and was a logical choice for him to direct.”

HAMLET/HORATIO is a story of love filled with twists and turns, capturing the timeless tale of corruption and vengeance through the eyes of the outsider, Horatio. The movie offers an amazing representation of Shakespeare’s magnum opus about the King of Denmark’s son, Hamlet. However, Hamlet/Horatio tells the story from a unique perspective, through the eyes of Horatio, as opposed to the popular view of Hamlet’s.

The project is particularly unique as it captures the events from the view of Hamlet’s closest friend and confidante, Horatio, who takes on the role of a film director to fulfill his promise to dying Hamlet of telling the story of Hamlet’s life. The movie chronicles Hamlet’s heroics and his tragic sacrifice as Horatio seeks to keep his secret alive.

HAMLET/HORATIO has already been receiving accolades from different quarters, including Best Film at the 2020 Los Angeles Film Awards, Best Film at the 2020 New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA), Winner at the Southeast Regional Film Festival, and a host of others.

David Wenzel collaborated with the likes of writer David Vando, and Paul Warner, the director. The movie features a cast of talented actors, including Themo Melikidze, who played the character of Horatio, and Andrew Burdette as Hamlet. Other members of the cast are Anna Maria Cianciulli, Michael Elian, Joe Menino, Phage Nolte, Wayne Stephens, Ty Defoe, and T.J. Mannix.

The trailer to HAMLET/HORATIO is currently available on YouTube where it has continued to garner reviews.

For more information about HAMLET/HORATIO, please visit - https://www.hamlethoratio.com/.