Urgent Care Apps Market worth $2,515.1 Million – Allm (Japan) and Pulsara (US) are the Leading Player

PUNE, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%.

The growth of this market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps. However, the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The post-hospital apps segment held the largest share of the market in 2018.

On the basis of type, segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the urgent care apps market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the urgent care apps market in 2018, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American emergency care apps market is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region regarding the safety of patient data and improving quality of care, increasing penetration of 4G networks, rising need to reduce the escalating healthcare costs, and the rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Allm is a leading player in the urgent care apps market for pre-hospital or emergency service apps and acute care communication & collaboration apps. The company has a strong presence in developed and developing countries. Since 2001, the company has moved its headquarters five times to accommodate its expanding business. Internationally, the company has offices in Brazil, Chile, the US, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan. Allm is focusing on expanding and strengthening its business through various modes of collaborations and partnerships.

Pulsara is one of the leading players in the US urgent care apps market. The company provides mobile communication platforms for in-hospital and EMS providers and helps in securing communications between healthcare professionals. The Pulsara app helps paramedics to notify the hospital of critical patient information and enables healthcare professionals to prepare cath labs in advance before a patient reaches the ED. The app also monitors and calculates in-time and procedure time, while documenting every procedure and test performed. The company focuses on product enhancements to strengthen its position in this market. From 2015 to 2018, it launched at least 19 updates for its app to equip it with advanced features.