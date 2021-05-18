Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 – Terumo BCT (US) and Charles River Laboratories (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026″, the global leukapheresis products market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

Covid-19 Impact on the Leukapheresis Products and Leukopaks Market;

In the optimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the pandemic has created a positive impact on the leukapheresis market. The ongoing clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines could positively impact the leukapheresis products market, as the study of white blood cells is integral in supporting vaccine development. Moreover, some studies are also being carried out to understand the overall effect of COVID-19 on white blood cells. For instance, the NIH is conducting clinical trials that require leukapheresis to understand the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on lymphocytes. In the pessimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically lowered the demand for leukapheresis, especially for research purposes, and also reduced the demand for leukopaks. Therapeutic leukapheresis could be classified under essential procedures and, hence, would have resumed early post the stringent regulations, which were imposed in the first and second quarter of 2020 in many parts of the world. However, clinical trials were disrupted during this period and have not fully recovered in the post-lockdown period. This could affect the future demand for leukopaks in the pessimistic scenario.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

The diseased leukopaks segment is projected to grow at the highest rate forecast period;

Based on type, segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148

Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company focuses on capitalizing on the increased opportunities for adopting new therapies in response to unmet medical needs in the therapeutic apheresis business by prioritizing investments in strategically important emerging countries. In October 2018, the company collaborated with UniCAR Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co. (China) to allow the former company to utilize Terumo’s cell expansion devices to automate its manufacturing process for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

Charles River Laboratories accounted for the largest share in leukopaks market in 2020. In January 2020, the company acquired HemaCare Corporation, a provider of human-derived cellular products, including leukopaks, which expanded Charles River’s capabilities in the cell therapy market. Similarly, in August 2020, the company acquired Cellero, a provider of cellular products for cell therapy developers and manufacturers.