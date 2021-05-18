Almond Oil Market Application, Regional Movement Breakdown, Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Almond Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global almond oil market size is expected to register revenue of USD 1.6 billion from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Rising awareness about the adverse effect of harmful chemicals in personal care and cosmetics products has majorly propelled the demand for organic and natural beauty products. In addition, almond oil has tremendous nutritional properties, as it is a good source of vitamin E, phytosterols, and fatty acid.

Key Players:

Caloy

Blue Diamond Growers

Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Bajaj Corp Ltd

Dabur India Ltd

Frontier Natural Products Co-op

Eden Botanicals

Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Proteco Oils

Indian Natural Oils

Growth Drivers:

The almond oil market is expected to witness 12.2 % CAGR, during the forecast years, from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for natural, organic, and herbal personal care beauty products among customers is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of chemical cosmetics like phthalates and parabens is expected to boost the use of this product as a major ingredient in personal care beauty products.

In recent years, customers are getting more conscious about health and wellness, which is anticipated to drivethe demand for organic and natural products like clean labels, non-GMO, and plant-based components. Moreover rapidly changing lifestyle along with improvement in living standard is projected to open new avenues for market growth in economically developing countries. Stringent government rules and regulations such as a ban for chemical-based cosmetics coupled with support for the usage of natural and organic cosmetic products is anticipated to open new avenues for new players in the market.

Application Outlook:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Product Outlook:

Sweet

Bitter

On the basis of the product, the almond oil market is divided into sweet and bitter. Sweet oil accounted for the largest market share and projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 12.0% over the forecast period. Increasing the application of sweet almond oil in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care has driven the segment growth.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 12.0% during the forecast period. The manufacturers are implementing several strategies such as product development and launch, promotional activities, and campaigns with the help of celebrities to increase product awareness among consumers. For example, in 2019, Indian company Bajaj Corp Ltd introduced new cooling oil under the hair care category with brand name Bajaj Cool Almond Drops Hair Oil’.

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of 33.9% in terms of volume. In European countries including U.K., France, and Germany, the almond oil is gaining popularity due to its gluten-free quality. This product is used in breakfast cereal, snacks, and bakery. The food processing industry is expected to include this key ingredient in various food products due to its steady supply, appealing taste, and crunchiness. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding several benefits of organic and natural products in the personal care segment is expected to open new avenues for regional growth in the next few years.

