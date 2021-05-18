Medical Application Segment is Projected to Dominate the Antifreeze Protein Market in Coming Years

The market for antifreeze proteins (AFPs) is estimated at USD 4 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026.

Antifreeze proteins inhibit ice growth and prevent recrystallization, hence averting tissue damage. Presently, antifreeze proteins have shown a lot of potential in commercial applications.

The medical application segment is projected to dominate this market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to increasing R&D investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and ongoing research for COVID-19 vaccinations globally. Antifreeze protein studies have emerged as a valuable tool in food science, medical, and biotechnology.

The food industry is a significant sector where antifreeze proteins can be applied. Using the methods and the protocols of transgenesis, antifreeze proteins can be introduced into a variety of organisms and plants in order to enhance their resistance to cold. Antifreeze proteins function in two ways by lowering the freezing point of water as well as preventing the growth of ice crystals and recrystallization during frozen storage. These proteins are required in relatively small amounts to exhibit their functional activity, which suggests AFPs as possible additives for foods in the future.

In North American region, the demand for reduced-sugar ice creams and frozen dairy desserts is constantly rising. The use of antifreeze proteins helps improve the texture of ice cream products by inhibiting the ice recrystallization and by inhibiting the formation of large ice crystals and naturally can be used for low fat and low sugar frozen desserts. The has strongly established market for food sector and also giant players have their key subsidiaries and headquarters in the region which strengthens the market.

Key players in this market include Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), A/F Protein Inc. (US), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Unilever (Netherlands), ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US), Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & acquisitions. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

