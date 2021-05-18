Workplace Transformation Market Top Companies Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking & Global Demand, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Workplace Transformation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global workplace transformation market size is projected to touch USD 41.5 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast duration 2020 to 2027. In enterprises, the workplace transformation offers flexibility and agility to the enterprises, thereby, improving their overall productivity and performance.

Key Players:

Accenture

Atos

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Capgemini

Citrix Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Other Key Companies

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-workplace-transformation-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Recently, connected workplaces are gaining traction across the world, which, in turn, proliferating the market growth. Collaboration services have enabled the easy accessibility of workplaces from anywhere and any devices. Further, they have transformed workplaces into a platform for gamification, crowd sourcing and idea generation. These aforementioned factors are bolstering the growth of the market.

The advent of workplace automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has helped the organization in streamlining its operations and improving productivity. AI incorporation and cloud adoption have been on the high among enterprises. Adoption of new technologies has ensured easy and smooth operation among enterprises. Thus, service providers have a lucrative opportunity to offer innovative technology-based solutions, which is projected to supplement the growth of the market.

Technological advancements and enterprise workflow management have been driving the growth of the market. Both human resource and IT departments are working in tandem to ensure flexible environment at workplaces. Further, the introduction of various digital transformation technologies at workplaces has resulted in employee satisfaction and improved productivity. Moreover, digital transformation allows easy adaptability to changing work practices and technological shifts in the industry, thereby, propelling the growth of workplace transformation market.

End-use Outlook:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Regional Outlook:

Due to rising service industry and an increasing number of small and medium enterprises, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast duration. Further, increasing smartphone penetration and rapid growth in online commerce are anticipated to bolster the region growth in coming years. A large number of companies are adopting cloud and BYOD is becoming a new norm in the region. Increasing foreign direct investments and rapidly increasing economy are expected to proliferate the regional growth over the forecast years.

In 2019, North America held the largest market share in workplace transformation. Growing technology adoption in the region is the primary factor attributing to the growth of the market. Further, financial stability in the region ensures greater investment in innovative technologies. In addition, the presence of several key players such as Citrix Systems, Unisys and Cisco Systems are driving the growth of the market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/