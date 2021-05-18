Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market Technology Overview & Application Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market is anticipated to reach USD 238.3 billion by 2025. Contract manufacturing offers supports to the complete outsourcing market, due to its widespread adoption and popularity by pharmaceutical establishments.

Key Players:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Grifols S.A

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Pfizer, Inc. (Pfizer CenterOne)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Covance, Inc. (LabCorp)

QuintilesIMS

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research industry include decrease in the cost of production of APIs, increasing focus on cost reduction, the rising price pressure.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including stringent rules and regulations, and steady improvement. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Service Types Outlook:

Manufacturing Services (CMO) API/Bulk Drugs Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations Packaging Packaging Finished Dose Formulations Solid Formulations Liquid Formulations Semi-solid Formulations Research Services (CRO) Oncology Vaccines Inflammation & Immunology Cardiology Neuroscience



The “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)” segment led the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing demand for High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI).

Key Application:

Biopharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to raise at a surplus rate. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increase in number of corporations outsourcing the schemes in the emerging economies.

