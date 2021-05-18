Agrochemicals Market Key Opportunities Prioritized, Application Estimates and Global Trends Analysis, 2025

The global Agrochemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Agrochemicals Market is predicted to reach USD 308.92 billion by 2025 owing to the increase in demand for crop protection chemicals like herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. The use of agrochemicals are the inorganic fertilizers and pesticides, which has rapidly increased with green revolution. Each fungicide, fertilizer, hormone, insecticide or soil treatment that improves crop production is listed as an agrochemical. Agrochemicals primarily manage the agricultural ecosystem.

Key Players:

  • Bayer CropScience
  • BASF
  • Agrium
  • Yara International
  • Bunge
  • Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
  • DuPont
  • Syngenta AG
  • Uralkali
  • Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Agrochemicals can be produced in biological and chemical methods, both. The synthetic agrochemicals are threat for the environment and hence biological fertilizers and pesticides are progressively replacing them. The rising population and the subsequent increase in the demand for food, limited agricultural land, soil degradation, and increase in awareness of consumers about the benefits of agrochemicals are the factors driving the growth of agrochemicals industry. In addition, the implementation of (IPM) integrated pest management; a new method of crop production is yet another major improvement in the market that is sure to gain traction in the forecast period.

Integrated pest management is a prevention method that includes systematic resistance and suitable operation design to create an unfriendly environment for pests. IPM comprises assessment, monitoring, and reporting since it is an integration of several control methods. The method includes the application of pesticide when it is most effective in a pest’s life cycle. Nevertheless, the pollution caused by the synthetic agrochemicals is predicted to hinder the market in the near future. To sustain the intense competition in agrochemicals market, the key players are adopting several strategies like expansions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and patents.

Product Outlook:

  • Fertilizers
  • Crop Protection Chemicals
  • Plant Growth Regulators

Key Application:

  • Cereals & Grains
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Fruits & Vegetables

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • S.
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa

